Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 52,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 17,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Direxion Hydrogen ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Hydrogen ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Hydrogen ETF

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.