Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Trading Down 2.6%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.93. 168,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 412,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 44.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

