Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Trading Up 3.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $146.97 and last traded at $146.85. Approximately 263,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,824,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.41.

The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

