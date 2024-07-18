Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading Up 1.8%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$53.31 and last traded at C$52.99. Approximately 40,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 49,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

