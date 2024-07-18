Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Dominion Lending Centres in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Get Dominion Lending Centres alerts:

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Dominion Lending Centres from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.