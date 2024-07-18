Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Down 7.5% in June

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 120,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Donaldson by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544,008 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $25,018,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

