DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

DoorDash Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.52, a PEG ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

