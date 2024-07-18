Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Sells $138,572.00 in Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.52. 56,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,552. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average is $89.17.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after acquiring an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

