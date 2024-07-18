DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 114,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $9.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DouYu International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at about $3,750,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

