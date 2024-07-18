Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $28.99

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $26.61. Doximity shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 389,858 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Doximity Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $307,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

