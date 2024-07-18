Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.26 and last traded at $78.37. Approximately 58,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 223,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

