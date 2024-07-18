Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Update

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 672,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 446,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,105,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 408,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,867,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

