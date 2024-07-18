Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Update

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Dril-Quip Price Performance
DRQ opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.87.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Dril-Quip Company Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.
