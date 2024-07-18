DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Barclays raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $117.43. 59,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,512. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $118.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

