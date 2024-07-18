Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.41

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 1788389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 178.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after buying an additional 270,730 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

