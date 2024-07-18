E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,170.86

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,170.86 and last traded at C$1,170.86, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,110.00.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1,117.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,076.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported C$148.72 EPS for the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of C$339.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

E-L Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 4.78%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

