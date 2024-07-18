Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.84. The stock had a trading volume of 145,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $122.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

