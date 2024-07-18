Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TJX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.39. 2,007,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.83 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

