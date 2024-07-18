Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OKE traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

