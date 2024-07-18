Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $24,000,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.39. The company had a trading volume of 235,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

