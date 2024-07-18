Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. City State Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $387.29. 937,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

