Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 532.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.36. The stock had a trading volume of 109,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $112.14. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.