Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,438,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,730,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,845 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 4,079,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,795,000 after acquiring an additional 968,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,810,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 838,685 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 6,201,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,573,347. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

