Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Allegion by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegion by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.61. 254,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.97.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. Allegion’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

