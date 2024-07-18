Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 76 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.85. 39,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,288. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.26. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $194.09 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

