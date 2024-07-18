East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 34,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 12,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

East Side Games Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

