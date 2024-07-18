East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.86

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.86 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 125697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Barclays dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

