Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.64

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 119571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.