EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Position Increased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 183.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,782,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SATS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 303,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,034. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

