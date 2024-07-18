Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,457,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,309,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $124,144,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.86. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.