Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,438 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $106.86. The company had a trading volume of 476,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

