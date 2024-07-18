Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $340,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.44. 327,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $227.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.59.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

