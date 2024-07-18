Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 446.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 5,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,189. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $541.88 million, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

