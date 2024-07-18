Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 45,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 711,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.54. The company had a trading volume of 260,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,764. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.02 and its 200-day moving average is $295.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.21 and a 52 week high of $337.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

