Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 26,724 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

UAA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 351,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

