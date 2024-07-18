Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 638,076 New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 638,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.09% of New Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 1,692,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 846,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Gold by 8.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,145 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NGD. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

Shares of NGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.32.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

