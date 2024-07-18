Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 4,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,408. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 113.71%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

