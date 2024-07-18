Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 20,506 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,506 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.5 %

GFI traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.