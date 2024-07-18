Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 5,273 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $187.15. The stock had a trading volume of 344,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,777. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

