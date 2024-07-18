Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 7,426 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $18,728,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,012,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,021,000 after buying an additional 745,973 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,068,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 540,915 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 404,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after buying an additional 361,372 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $18.30.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -90.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

