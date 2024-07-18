EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Stock Price Up 13.7%

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,340% from the average daily volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

