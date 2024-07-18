Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

