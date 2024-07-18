Elite Life Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Elite Life Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 7.9% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 41,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 51,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.98. 3,897,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,291. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

