Elite Life Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elite Life Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 84.3% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $168.43. 5,923,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.55.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

