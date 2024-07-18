Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after purchasing an additional 337,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.27. 5,462,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,458. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

