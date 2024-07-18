Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) SVP Sells $62,550.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Eric Asch sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. 124,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.55. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

