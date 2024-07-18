enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU) Director Sells C$70,513.60 in Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) Director William Morris Sheriff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$70,513.60.

enCore Energy Price Performance

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at C$5.46 on Thursday. enCore Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Featured Stories

