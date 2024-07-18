Energi Achieves Market Cap of $9.10 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $940,977.86 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00042378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,082,329 coins and its circulating supply is 79,074,933 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

