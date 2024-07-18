Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Down 8.0% in June

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 378,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Stock Up 0.6 %

E traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ENI has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ENI will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 19.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 0.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

