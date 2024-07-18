Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.89. 827,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,367,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.