Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.56. 1,082,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,353,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,271,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

